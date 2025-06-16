Ukraine–Russia War: Week marked by drone escalation, POW exchanges, and frontline clashes

+ ↺ − 16 px

The war between Ukraine and Russia witnessed significant developments over the past week, as both sides ramped up drone warfare, engaged in large-scale prisoner and body exchanges, and intensified combat across key frontlines in Donetsk and Sumy regions, News.Az reports.

Record Drone Strikes and Counterattacks

The week began with what Ukraine’s Air Force described as Russia’s largest drone assault since the war began, with over 470 Shahed-type drones and nearly two dozen missiles launched overnight on June 9. Ukrainian air defense systems reportedly intercepted the majority of the drones, averting large-scale infrastructure damage.

In retaliation, Ukrainian drones struck deep into Russian territory, targeting a military airfield in Nizhny Novgorod and a critical missile-guidance component factory near Moscow. On June 15, Ukrainian drones again penetrated Russian airspace, striking an industrial site in Tatarstan’s Yelabuga, killing one and injuring 13 others.

Russia responded with another massive barrage, involving 183 drones and 11 missiles across several Ukrainian regions. Most were successfully shot down, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.

Humanitarian Developments: POW and Body Exchanges

Despite the ongoing combat, diplomatic channels facilitated two major prisoner exchanges under Istanbul-mediated agreements. The swaps included wounded servicemen and prisoners under the age of 25.

Ukraine also confirmed the repatriation of 1,245 bodies, bringing the total number of deceased soldiers returned by Russia to over 6,000. Officials called it a significant step in honoring the fallen and maintaining humanitarian principles amid war.

Frontline Shifts and Conflicting Claims

The Russian military reported advances in Sumy and Donetsk, claiming to have entered the outskirts of strategic villages and pushed closer to Sumy city. Ukrainian authorities denied several of these claims, stating that defensive lines were holding despite intensified shelling and assaults.

Fighting around Kostiantynivka and the eastern Donbas region remained particularly fierce, with both sides suffering heavy casualties.

Foreign Involvement and Geopolitical Signals

In a surprising revelation, intelligence reports suggested that over 11,000 North Korean operatives—mainly drone warfare specialists—have joined Russian forces, signaling increased foreign military cooperation.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin raised new conditions for ending the war, including the dismantling of Western-supplied weapons in Ukraine. Kyiv has rejected any preconditions and continues to call for a full Russian withdrawal as the basis for peace.

Summary of the Week:

Drone Warfare Intensifies : Record-breaking Russian drone attacks met with strategic Ukrainian counterstrikes.

Diplomatic Channels Active : Prisoner exchanges and repatriation of war dead carried out under Turkish mediation.

Heavy Fighting in Sumy & Donetsk : Russia claims gains; Ukraine disputes territorial losses.

Foreign Fighters Reported : North Korean drone units reportedly aiding Russia.

Moscow Hardens Rhetoric: New demands introduced, stalling diplomatic momentum.

As the conflict grinds into its third summer, both battlefield operations and behind-the-scenes diplomacy continue to shape the trajectory of the war. With drone warfare reaching new heights and foreign actors increasingly involved, the path to de-escalation appears more uncertain than ever.

News.Az