Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Heavy Russian, North Korean losses in Russia's Kursk region

"In battles yesterday and today near just one village, Makhnovka, in Kursk region, the Russian army lost up to a battalion of North Korean infantry soldiers and Russian paratroops," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address, referring to a report by Ukraine's top commander."This is significant."Zelenskiy provided no specific details. A battalion can vary in size but is generally made up of several hundred troops.

