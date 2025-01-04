Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Heavy Russian, North Korean losses in Russia's Kursk region
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy looks on as he attends a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, December 19, 2024. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/File Photo Purchase Licensing Rights
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that Russian and North Korean forces suffered heavy losses in fighting in Russia's southern Kursk region, News.az reports citing Reuters.
"In battles yesterday and today near just one village, Makhnovka, in Kursk region, the Russian army lost up to a battalion of North Korean infantry soldiers and Russian paratroops," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address, referring to a report by Ukraine's top commander.
"This is significant."
Zelenskiy provided no specific details. A battalion can vary in size but is generally made up of several hundred troops.
"In battles yesterday and today near just one village, Makhnovka, in Kursk region, the Russian army lost up to a battalion of North Korean infantry soldiers and Russian paratroops," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address, referring to a report by Ukraine's top commander.
"This is significant."
Zelenskiy provided no specific details. A battalion can vary in size but is generally made up of several hundred troops.