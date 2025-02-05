Ukraine's Zelenskiy: U.S. military aid not cut, no talks on new packages yet

Washington has been one of the biggest suppliers of military aid to Kyiv since the start of the Russian full-scale invasion almost three years ago.

But re-elected President Donald Trump has regularly criticised the extent of U.S. help provided to Kyiv. Reuters sources said that U.S. shipments of weapons into Ukraine were briefly paused recently before resuming over the last weekend.

Zelenskiy said it was "too early" for discussion on new batches of military assistance to take place.

Asked about Ukraine's ability to fight without American aid, Zelenskiy said cutting supplies would hit hard on the country's defence capabilities.