Ukraine says Chernobyl radiation shield struck by Russian drone - VIDEO

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, a searchlight illuminates a hole in the roof of a damaged sarcophagus, that covers the destroyed 4th reactor of Chernobyl nuclear power plant, following a Russian drone attack in Chernobyl.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced that a Russian drone attack has hit the radiation shelter protecting Chernobyl's damaged nuclear reactor.





“Last night, a Russian attack drone with a high-explosive warhead struck the shelter protecting the world from radiation at the destroyed 4th power unit of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant,” Zelensky said on X, News.Az reports.

“This shelter was built by Ukraine together with other countries of Europe and the world, together with America – all those committed to real security for humanity. The only country in the world that attacks such sites, occupies nuclear power plants, and wages war without any regard for the consequences is today’s Russia,” he stated.

According to the Ukrainian president, the shelter at the Chornobyl NPP was damaged by this drone. “The fire has been extinguished. As of now, radiation levels have not increased and are being constantly monitored. According to initial assessments, the damage to the shelter is significant,” he added.

Zelensky posted footage on X appearing to show damage to the giant shield, made of concrete and steel, which covers the remains of the reactor that lost its roof in the explosion.

The UN's nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said fire safety personnel and vehicles responded within minutes of an overnight explosion. No casualties were reported, the agency added.

The IAEA, which monitors nuclear safety around the world, said radiation levels inside and outside Chernobyl remain normal and stable.

The agency remains on "high alert" after the incident, with its director general Rafael Mariano Grossi saying there is "no room for complacency".

In 1986, a catastrophic explosion at Chernobyl sent a plume of radioactive material into the air, triggering a public health emergency across Europe.

News.Az