Ukraine says four killed in Russian drone attack on Dnipro

Four people have been killed and another 19 injured in a mass Russian drone attack on the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, the regional head has said.

Serhiy Lysak said a restaurant complex and several residential buildings were ablaze after the attack late on Friday, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

He said that "the enemy sent more than 20 drones" on the city, and that "most of them were shot down".

Images and videos later emerged showing firefighters tackling large fires engulfing hit buildings, and smashed glass and other debris scattered on the city streets.

Overnight, air sirens were heard sounding in several other Ukrainian regions, including the capital Kyiv. It was not immediately clear whether there were any casualties.

The Russian military has not commented on the issue.