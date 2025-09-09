Ukraine says Russian missile that hit cabinet building contained over 30 foreign-made parts

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian Iskander missile that struck Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers building last week contained more than 30 foreign-made components, despite years of Western sanctions, Ukrainian officials said.

Presidential sanctions commissioner Vladyslav Vlasiuk revealed on Sept. 8 that the Sept. 7 missile failed to detonate but caused a fire when its fuel ignited. He said a similar missile examined by experts contained 35 parts made in the U.S., along with components from Japan, the U.K., and Switzerland. Belarus supplied five parts, while 57 were produced in Russia, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Companies named included Texas Instruments, Analog Devices, Altera (U.S.), Fujitsu (Japan), College Electronics Ltd. (U.K.), and Traco Power (Switzerland). Belarus’s Integral and Russian firms such as Mikron and Angstrem were also identified.

Vlasiuk noted that compared to earlier years, Russian missiles now feature fewer Western parts and more Russian and Belarusian-made components. Kyiv has shared the findings with international partners to press for tighter sanctions enforcement.

The Sept. 7 strike — part of Russia’s largest aerial assault since the start of its full-scale invasion — involved 810 Shahed drones and 13 cruise and ballistic missiles. The Cabinet building was spared collapse only because the warhead did not explode, according to EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova.

The Iskander is a short-range ballistic missile with a 500 km range, designed for precision strikes. Analysts say Russia continues to obtain restricted components through smuggling networks, with many foreign-made parts also traced back to China.

