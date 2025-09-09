Yandex metrika counter

Russia launches 474 strikes on Zaporizhzhia region in 24 hours, one killed - VIDEO

  • Ukraine and Russia at war
  • Share
Russia launches 474 strikes on Zaporizhzhia region in 24 hours, one killed - VIDEO
Photo: Ukrainian Telegram channels

Russian forces carried out 474 strikes on 13 settlements in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region over the past day, killing one woman and wounding another, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said Tuesday.

The attacks included seven airstrikes, four MLRS shellings, 127 artillery barrages, and 336 drone assaults, mostly FPV types, targeting towns such as Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Mala Tokmachka, and Veselianka, News.Az reports, citing the Telegram channel of Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA).

Seventeen cases of damage to homes and outbuildings were reported, Fedorov said.

The latest strikes follow drone attacks on Zaporizhzhia last month that left a 66-year-old woman injured.

 

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      