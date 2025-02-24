Ukraine signs 28 security agreements with partners: Zelensky

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday that Ukraine has signed 28 security agreements with its partners, according to the presidential press service, News.az reports citing Reuters.

Speaking at an event attended by a number of foreign leaders in Kiev, Zelensky suggested that the agreements could serve as the foundations for security guarantees in Europe.

"On this initial basis, we must create together an effective and sufficient system of guarantees to ensure a just and lasting peace for Ukraine and for all of Europe," he said.

The agreements, covering defense, financial and political cooperation are designed to prevent the Ukrainian crisis from expanding, Zelensky said, calling for increased defense cooperation.

He stressed the particular need to develop Ukraine's air defense to create "the basis for a new European air shield."

A number of foreign leaders arrived in Ukraine on Monday to mark the third anniversary of the Ukraine crisis.

Among the guests were European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Antonio Costa, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

News.Az