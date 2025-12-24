+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s Defense Forces carried out overnight strikes on December 24, targeting a missile fuel production plant in Russia and a naval drone base in Crimea.

The Yefremov Synthetic Rubber Plant in Russia’s Tula region, which produces components for plastic explosives and solid rocket fuel, was hit, causing explosions and a large fire, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In Crimea, Ukrainian forces struck a storage and maintenance site for unmanned surface vessels near Myrne. Additionally, a regimental-level logistics depot in Dovzhansk, temporarily occupied Luhansk region, was targeted to disrupt Russian supply lines.

Strikes also hit multiple air defense positions and enemy concentrations in occupied Ukrainian territories.

Earlier operations included drone attacks on the Belbek airfield in Crimea, damaging two Su-27 jets, and a special operation at the Yeysk air base that destroyed an Il-38N anti-submarine aircraft. Previous drone strikes targeted Russian radar systems, Pantsir-S2 air defenses, and a fully loaded MiG-31, causing hundreds of millions of dollars in losses.

News.Az