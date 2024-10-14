Ukraine supplies million state-funded drones to frontline: Zelenskyy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his evening video address that one million drones purchased with state funds had been delivered to the front lines as of mid-October, News.Az reports citing Ukrainian media.

Drones became a critical asset for Ukrainian forces, providing reconnaissance, targeting assistance, and the ability to strike Russian positions.Ukraine has rapidly expanded its domestic drone production to meet battlefield demands, developing a range of unmanned aerial vehicles from small commercial models to larger combat drones.Zelenskyy received a report from his strategic advisor, Oleksandr Kamyshin, on 14 October regarding Ukrainian weapons production and army supply.“A million drones were purchased at public expense and delivered to the front as of today. And this is only what the state does,” Zelenskyy said.The president said that additional supplies are coming from volunteers and other supporters.Zelenskyy emphasized the intention to further increase these supplies, with the primary goal of using technological advancements.Zelenskyy also announced at a press conference summarizing 2023 that Ukraine would increase production of UAVs and artillery in 2024, particularly 155mm caliber shells.President also said on 25 July that Ukraine was developing its missile potential and preparing steps regarding long-range drones.The Ministry of Strategic Industries said on 31 July that Ukraine can produce up to three million drones annually.Zelenskyy announced on 6 August that contracts for one million drones from Ukrainian manufacturers had already been secured for 2024.

News.Az