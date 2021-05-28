Ukraine supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan: President Zelensky

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Twitter on the occasion of 28 May – Azerbaijan’s Republic Day.

Congratulating Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Republic Day, the Ukrainian leader said he appreciates the strategic partnership between the two countries.

“I’m looking forward to continuing dialogue on bilateral participation and Azerbaijan’s participation in marking the 30th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence,” Zelensky noted.





News.Az

News.Az