Ukraine targets Russia’s Saratov oil refinery, Crimea sea terminal

Ukraine’s Armed Forces launched overnight strikes on Russia’s Saratov oil refinery and a marine fuel terminal in the occupied Crimean city of Feodosia, according to the General Staff of Ukraine.

“As part of efforts to reduce Russia’s military and economic potential, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Saratov oil refinery,” the statement said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Saratov refinery produces more than 20 types of petroleum products — including gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and sulfur — and reportedly contributes to supplying Russia’s military needs.

Local reports cited a series of explosions followed by a massive fire at the site. The scale of damage is still being assessed.

Ukraine also confirmed a strike on the Feodosia Sea Oil Terminal, a key hub for fuel supplies to Crimea and occupied southern Ukraine.

“Hits on tanks at the facility were recorded. The extent of the damage is being clarified,” officials said.

In the Donetsk region, Ukrainian forces targeted a Russian warehouse and troop concentrations in the Ocheretyne area using strike drones.

The latest attack follows earlier operations coordinated by Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) against energy infrastructure in Russia’s Tuapse port and other regions, which led to temporary power disruptions.

