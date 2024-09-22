Ukraine threatened Lukashenko

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned the meeting between Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko and Denis Pushilin, the head of the occupied Donetsk region, which took place on September 19. The ministry views this meeting as yet another demonstration of Belarus’ disregard for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, reports News.Az .

Foreign Ministry Statement: "This meeting is further evidence that the current Belarusian leadership's stance on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is dictated solely by the Kremlin’s orders and has nothing to do with international law or Belarus' international obligations.Ukraine rejects Alexander Lukashenko’s hypocritical rhetoric about 'principles' of cooperation with Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territories and sees it as further proof of his support for the aggressive war against our country.We call on the Belarusian people to recognize that amid repeated contacts between Belarusian officials and Russian puppets from our temporarily occupied territories, Lukashenko’s constant statements about his 'warm feelings' for the 'brotherly Ukrainian people' sound like mockery. His actions, in practice, undermine the principles of good-neighborliness and mutual respect, which once underpinned relations between the Ukrainian and Belarusian peoples."

News.Az