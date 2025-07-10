Ukraine to become first in Europe to launch Starlink Mobile Internet in 2026

In a groundbreaking move for both technology and national resilience, Ukraine is set to become the first European country to offer Starlink mobile services, according to Kyivstar CEO Oleksandr Komarov.

The rollout, made possible by a 2024 agreement with Elon Musk’s SpaceX, will introduce direct-to-cell messaging by the end of 2025, with satellite mobile broadband and voice services expected by mid-2026, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“We expect the first phase, including WhatsApp and Signal messaging, to launch by year-end. By Q2 2026, mobile satellite broadband will follow,” Komarov said at a Ukraine recovery conference in Rome.

The Starlink-enabled mobile technology allows smartphones to connect directly to satellites as if they were cell towers, making it ideal for Ukraine’s conflict-damaged infrastructure. Field tests are already underway.

The launch is not only a technical milestone but also a strategic one. Ukraine’s telecom infrastructure has come under repeated Russian attacks since the war began in 2022. However, Komarov says the network has grown more resilient, with Kyivstar able to maintain services for up to 10 hours during blackouts.

Kyivstar, owned by Dutch-based telecom giant VEON, is also preparing for a U.S. stock market debut on the NASDAQ, aiming to finalize the listing by Q3 2025. Komarov described the move as “historic” for a Ukrainian company amid wartime.

Ukraine’s Starlink expansion mirrors a similar project by T-Mobile in the U.S., which is launching data services using Starlink satellites this October. For Kyivstar, the European debut of this tech is a symbol of the country’s push for innovation, resilience, and global investment, even amid conflict.

“It’s not just about internet,” Komarov said. “It’s about economic recovery, sovereignty, and rebuilding our future.”

Ukraine’s digital transformation continues to defy the warzone, one satellite signal at a time.

