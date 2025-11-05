Russia says direct flights with U.S. remain on agenda despite lack of progress

Russia says direct flights with U.S. remain on agenda despite lack of progress

+ ↺ − 16 px

The resumption of direct flights between Russia and the United States remains under discussion, but no tangible progress has been made so far, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

“We are calling for the resumption of direct flights between Russia and the U.S. Unfortunately, no necessary progress has been achieved yet, but the issue remains on the agenda and we will continue working on it,” Ryabkov said, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

The diplomat welcomed recent positive developments regarding the lifting of sanctions on Belarusian national carrier Belavia.

“Even before that decision, we had clearly and consistently been raising the issue of resuming direct flights with the Americans. How they handle their internal problems related to sanctions and all that - it is a question for them,” he added.

News.Az