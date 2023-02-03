Yandex metrika counter

Ukraine's future lies in the European Union - Charles Michel

Ukraine's future lies in the European Union - Charles Michel

The European Union (EU) will support Ukraine in all possible ways and as long as necessary, the President of the EU Council, Charles Michel, said this in his speech on the results of the "Ukraine-European Union" summit, News.az reports.

"We are not and will not be afraid of Kremlin. Because the EU and Ukraine are a family. Ukraine's future lies in the European Union," he added.


