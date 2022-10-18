Ukraine’s Kuleba reportedly told Zelensky to break diplomatic relations with Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmitry Kuleba reportedly told President Zelensky to break diplomatic relations with Iran during an online briefing on Tuesday, October 18, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

“Iran’s actions are meanness and lies, which we will not tolerate,” Kuleba said.

“After all, Iran did all these actions while telling us in parallel that it is against the war and will not support either side with weapons. Tehran bears full responsibility for the destruction of relations with Ukraine. Given the numerous destructions caused by Iranian drones to Ukraine’s civil infrastructure, the deaths and suffering inflicted on our people, and the emergence of reports of Iran’s possible continuation of arms supplies to Russia, I am submitting a proposal to the President of Ukraine to sever diplomatic relations with Iran," said Kuleba.

News.Az