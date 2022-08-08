Yandex metrika counter

Ukraine's nuclear chief calls for military-free zone at Zaporizhzhia plant

The head of Ukraine's state nuclear power company Energoatom called on Monday for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to be made a military-free zone and said there should be a team of peacekeepers present at the site, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

He made the comments on television after Ukraine and Russia accused each of shelling the nuclear power plant - Europe's biggest - which lies in Russian-controlled southern Ukraine.


News.Az 

