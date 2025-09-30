Ukrainian actor killed in Russian air strikes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian actor, musician, and volunteer Andrey Neskubin has been killed in fighting, cultural and social center Shelter Plus, of which he was an active member, announced the news on its Facebook page, News.Az reports.

According to the information, 33-year-old Neskubin joined the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in 2023. He was wounded several times and underwent surgeries. However, in recent days, while carrying out a mission, he lost his life as a result of a strike from a Russian aerial bomb.

The Shelter Plus post noted that he fought on the front line for two years and, despite undergoing surgery after his injuries, was killed in an explosion while on duty at a headquarters located 12 kilometers behind the front.

It should be recalled that earlier, the death of another Ukrainian actor, 48-year-old Pyotr Velikin, on the battlefield had also been reported.

News.Az