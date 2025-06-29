Ukrainian Armed Forces lost F-16 along with pilot

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ukrainian Air Force lost an F-16 fighter jet along with its pilot while repelling a Russian attack on the night of June 29, News.Az reports citing the Telegram channel of the army press service.

It is noted that the pilot managed to divert the plane away from the populated area.

"Unfortunately, we now have another painful loss. This night, while repelling a massive enemy air attack, 1st class pilot Lieutenant Colonel Maxim Ustimenko, born in 1993, was killed in an F-16," the statement said.

It is indicated that the pilot used the entire range of onboard weapons, shot down seven air targets, but during the training of the last one, his plane was damaged and began to lose altitude.

On the night of June 29, the Russian Federation launched drones and missiles of various types at Ukraine; in total, more than 500 aerial targets were recorded.

News.Az