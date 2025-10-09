Ukrainian delegation to visit US early next week, Zelensky says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Thursday that a delegation from Ukraine is set to visit the United States at the start of next week.

Zelensky said in a statement through the US social media company X that the delegation will be led by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, and will include head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office Andriy Yermak and Sanctions Policy Commissioner Vladyslav Vlasiuk, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Topics include air defense, energy, and sanctions steps, as well as the negotiation track. The issue of frozen assets will also be discussed with the U.S,” Zelensky said.

He expressed that preparations are also underway to continue the work of the “Coalition of the Willing,” and that he believes US President Donald Trump wants Kyiv at the negotiating table.

“I think he very much wants to see a ceasefire and an end to the war. I believe this was his goal from the very beginning. We are grateful for that,” Zelensky further said.

He also said that he believes their most recent meeting, together with the information the Ukrainian side provided to the US president, gave Trump a “broader understanding that the Russians are ‘selling’ him something they are not capable of delivering.”

"What’s particularly important is that following our meeting, a dialogue is continuing at various levels. And by the way, everyone notes that despite the cold weather outside, our relations remain warm at various levels,” he added.

Zelensky and Trump last met in New York on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in September, with the Ukrainian president defining their conversation as "productive."

News.Az