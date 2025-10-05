Zelensky: Putin is simply laughing at the West and its silence

Unfortunately, according to the president, there is no dignified, strong response from the world to everything that is happening, to the constant increase in the scale and brazenness of the attacks.

"That's precisely why Putin is doing this: he's simply laughing at the West, at its silence and lack of strong response. Russia has rejected all offers to stop the war or even halt the attacks. Russia is openly trying to destroy our civilian infrastructure, and right now, before winter, it's our gas infrastructure, electricity generation, and transmission. There's been zero real reaction from the world. We will fight to ensure the world doesn't remain silent and that Russia feels the response," Zelenskyy emphasized.