Ukrainian drones reportedly hit oil facilities in Ryazan - VIDEO

Ukrainian drones allegedly struck Russian oil infrastructure overnight on Sept. 4–5, with reported hits in Russia’s Ryazan Oblast and occupied Luhansk Oblast.

In Ryazan, explosions were heard around 1:30 a.m. local time at the Ryazan Oil Refinery. Social media footage showed flames and heavy smoke rising from the site. Regional Governor Pavel Malkov claimed eight drones were shot down and insisted there were no casualties or residential damage, though debris reportedly hit an industrial facility, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Meanwhile, residents in Luhansk reported blasts near an oil depot late on Sept. 4, with large black clouds visible. Russia’s Defense Ministry said it had intercepted 92 Ukrainian drones overnight. The extent of the damage in both regions remains unclear, and Ukraine has not officially commented.

Kyiv has intensified strikes on Russian energy facilities since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022, targeting refineries to weaken Moscow’s war financing. In August alone, Ukraine reportedly hit at least 12 refineries, disrupting over 17% of Russia’s processing capacity.

The latest strikes come as Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged gas shortages during the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on Sept. 4, warning of rising demand in the Far East.

