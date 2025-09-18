Ukrainian drones target Gazprom Oil Refinery in Bashkortostan - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian drones struck the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat refinery in the city of Salavat, Bashkortostan, hitting the facility’s crude oil primary processing unit, according to Ukrainian sources. The regional authorities confirmed the attack. Radiy Khabirov, head of the region, reported that two Ukrainian UAVs targeted the plant.

In addition, overnight on September 18, drones reportedly struck Volgograd, with local refineries believed to be the possible target. The city is home to LUKOIL - Volgograd Refinery, one of the largest oil product manufacturers in Russia’s Southern Federal District, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Witnesses reported hearing 10–15 explosions and seeing flashes in the sky. The city’s airport activated the “Kover” emergency plan, and two Moscow-bound flights were canceled.

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that 43 drones were intercepted.

