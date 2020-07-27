Ukrainian FM says Iranians to discuss crash compensation in Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Iranian delegation will visit Ukraine on July 29 and 30 to discuss compensation for a Ukrainian jet shot down by Iran on Jan. 8, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said on Monday.

“Given the circumstance of what happened, there are all reasons to ask from Iran to pay the highest price for what it did,” Dmytro Kuleba, speaking in English, told a news conference during a visit to the Polish capital Warsaw.

News.Az

