Ukrainian forces destroy Russian Pantsir-S1 air defense system

Ukrainian Defense Forces have successfully destroyed a Russian Pantsir-S1 air defense system in the Kherson region.

The destruction was documented with photos of the charred remains of the system, published by the Militarniy.It is speculated that the system was hit by a high-precision GMLRS missile, causing the subsequent blaze.The “Russia No Context” Telegram channel reported that the Russian air defense system was destroyed on July 25, 2024. In addition, two Russian personnel were critically injured, while the status of other occupants is currently unknown.Based on the lowered radar antenna and raised supports in the photos, it appears the system was not deployed at the time of the strike and may have been moving along a public road.Recent months have seen considerable losses for Russian air defense systems, attributed to attacks from FPV drones near the front lines and GMLRS missiles used by Ukrainian forces in the rear.Previously, the “Militarniy” reported that an M142 HIMARS rocket system, in collaboration with an aerial reconnaissance drone, destroyed a Russian Pantsir-S1 system 30 kilometers south of Donetsk. This system was supposed to provide air defense for enemy units in the area.

News.Az