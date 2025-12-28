Ukrainian forces liberate most of Kupiansk in Kharkiv region

A Ukrainian serviceman camouflages an HMMWV (Humvee) vehicle near the front-line town of Kupiansk, Ukraine, on December 12, 2025 [Stringer/Reuters]

Ukrainian troops have advanced and liberated most of the city of Kupyansk in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, News.Az reports, citing analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). ISW analysts note that recent geolocation data shows Ukrainian forces progressing along key highways and consolidating control in central parts of the city.

The advance follows sustained operations along the P-07 and P-79 routes toward Kupyansk, with Ukrainian units gaining ground and pushing Russian forces back from much of the urban area.

Control of Kupyansk, a major transport hub, is significant for logistics on the eastern front. Ukrainian forces are also clearing northern districts and securing key infrastructure.

Russian military bloggers have acknowledged Ukrainian gains and accused their defense ministry of underreporting setbacks, according to analysts.

News.Az