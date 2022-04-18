Ukrainian official: "Second phase of the war has begun" in Donbas

"The second phase of the war has started," the chief of staff to Ukraine's President Zelensky has said, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

The remarks from Andriy Yermak echoed the warning given by Ukraine's top security official that Russia had launched its new offensive in the east on Monday morning.

Addressing fellow Ukrainians, Yermak wrote on the Telegram messaging app: "Believe in our army, it is very strong."

