Ukrainian partisans from the Atesh movement have destroyed a major communications tower in the Russian city of Kursk, the group reported on Wednesday. The tower served as a critical hub for multiple Russian military units and security agencies stationed in the area.

According to Atesh, the sabotage immediately disrupted communications between key facilities, including the 27th Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Defense Brigade, the Federal Security Service in Kursk, the Federal Penitentiary Service, and other military installations. The group described the operation as a direct strike on Russia’s internal infrastructure, demonstrating that resistance can occur anywhere, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“The destruction of communications between key units complicates coordination of Russian forces in the border region,” the movement said, emphasizing that their campaign systematically targets Russian logistics and communications networks.

Atesh has previously carried out sabotage operations across Russian territory, including disrupting railway logistics near Kupiansk and paralyzing a key supply hub near Rostov-on-Don, hindering the movement of military equipment and personnel. The group has repeatedly targeted Russian military and logistical infrastructure in border and southern regions.

