Ukrainian president appeals to American Jewish Committee Global Forum participants

Ukraine’s President Volodymyz Zelenskyy called on the participants of the American Jewish Committee Global Forum to intensify their efforts to stop the war in Ukraine, News.Az reports citing Ukrainian media.

Speaking via video link to the forum participants, Zelenskyy noted that Russia still has enough power to hope to continue the war against Ukraine.

“I ask you to double your efforts to stop Russian hatred of humanity. Its hatred is the force that still continues the war against Ukraine and against freedom in Europe. Hatred for Ukrainians, culture and history of Ukraine,” the president added.

