Ukrainian President thanks President Ilham Aliyev for the humanitarian aid

On March 28, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.az reports.

During the phone conversation, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the humanitarian aid provided to Ukraine, including medical supplies.

President Ilham Aliyev said that Azerbaijan always attaches great importance and pays special attention to humanitarian issues.









News.Az