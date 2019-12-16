Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has embarked on an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, AzerTag reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Ukrainian President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Elena Zelenskaya were met by Azerbaijan`s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.

News.Az

