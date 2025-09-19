+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces carried out an overnight strike on a logistics hub belonging to Russia’s 810th Separate Marine Brigade in the Kursk region, the military reported.

The attack targeted a supply storage base, ammunition depots, and a concealed site housing weapons and military equipment of the brigade, News.Az reports, citing the Telegram channel of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Special Operations Command (SSO).

The 810th Marine Brigade, based in occupied Sevastopol, has been actively engaged in offensive operations on the North-Slobozhansk front. Ukrainian officials accuse its personnel of committing war crimes, including the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

