Ukrainian transit and loading of the 2nd Turkish Stream gas pipeline increase

According to the Ukrainian Gas Transmission System Operator (UGTSO), applications for gas pumping through the Sudzha GIS (entry point to Ukraine from Russia of the Urengoy - Pomary - Uzhgorod gas pipeline) as of September 17, 2024 amounted to 42.344 million m3 . Gazprom, for its part, reported that it is supplying Russian gas for transit through the Ukrainian GTS in the volume confirmed by the Ukrainian side through the Sudzha GIS - 42.4 million m3 as of September 17.Applications for the Sokhranovka GIS (entry point to Ukraine of the Soyuz gas pipeline) will be rejected by the Ukrainian side from May 11, 2022 due to the force majeure declared by the UGTSO, which Gazprom considers unfounded.Until August 6, 2024, the volume of Russian gas transit through the Ukrainian GTS remained close to 42 million m3 / day, decreased on August 7-12 amid uncertainty around the Sudzha GIS, but then recovered.On September 13, pumping amounted to 42.3 million m3 , which is slightly below the usual level for working days of 42.4 million m3 / day, on September 16, pumping decreased after the weekend, and on September 17, it recovered to 42.4 million m3 . Theloading of the 2nd line of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline, oriented to the market of South-Eastern Europe, is growing.According to the ENTSOG platform data on the Strandja-2/Malkochlar GIS on the border of Turkey and Bulgaria, the physical gas flow for the gas day on September 16 was 43.51 million m3.Renominations according to the Strandja-2/Malkochlar GIS for the gas day on September 17 indicate an increase in pumping to 50.55 million m3 . The Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline was stopped on August 31, 2022, due to problems with the Siemens gas compressor units ( GPU ), and on September 26, 2022, both of its lines were damaged as a result of explosions in the Baltic Sea. On the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which is not certified in the EU, one line was damaged, the other could have remained unaffected, the pressure in it was reduced , there are no final conclusions about its integrity yet . Another route for Russian gas supplies to Europe, the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, has been unavailable to Gazprom since May 11, 2022, due to the introduction of Russian counter-sanctions.The weather in most of North-West and Central Europe has returned to normal, with hot weather only in Eastern Europe, the Iberian Peninsula and the Balkans. The Meteoalarm service has issued a yellow warning about high temperatures for Portugal. After September 20, moderate temperatures are expected throughout the region. Wind power generation in Europe is declining. WindEurope data indicate that as of September 16, 2024, wind power accounted for 15.8% of all electricity generated in Europe (16.1% the day before). According to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE), as of September 15, 2024, underground gas storage facilities ( UGS ) in the EU were 93.4% full, containing 101.91 billion m3 of gas.Over the past 24 hours, the UGS filling level increased by 0.08 percentage points (by 0.03 percentage points the day before). Injection of gas into underground gas storage facilities in the EU continues to dominate, but more and more countries are withdrawing gas. Thus, the Czech Republic, Denmark and Poland are withdrawing gas from underground gas storage facilities, while the dynamics of underground gas storage facilities in Croatia, Spain, Portugal and Sweden are 0. In Germany, underground gas storage facilities are filled to 95.61%, in France - to 91.62%, in Austria - to 92.21%, in Italy - to 94.87% (previously Gazprom's largest markets in Europe).Gas prices in Europe remain below 410 USD/1000 m3 . October gas futures on the TTF hub (Netherlands) on ICE Futures were trading at 34.59 euros/MWh (404.4 US dollars/1000 m3) by 11:00 Moscow time on September 17 , an increase of 1.49% compared to the settlement price of the previous day.

News.Az