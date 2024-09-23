Ukrainian transit of the Turkish Stream's 2nd line fell last weekend

+ ↺ − 16 px

Gas transit through the Ukrainian gas transportation system (GTS) continues only through the Sudzha gas metering station (GMS), the Nord Stream 1 main gas pipeline (MGP) will not operate in the foreseeable future, and the Polish section of the Yamal-Europe MGP is inaccessible to Gazprom, News.Az reports citing Neftegaz.Ru .

According to the Ukrainian Gas Transmission System Operator (UGTSO), applications for gas pumping through the Sudzha GIS (entry point to Ukraine from Russia of the Urengoy - Pomary - Uzhgorod gas pipeline) as of September 23, 2024 amounted to 41.886 million m3.Gazprom, for its part, reported that it is supplying Russian gas for transit through the Ukrainian GTS in the volume confirmed by the Ukrainian side through the Sudzha GIS - 42.0 million m3 as of September 23.Applications for the Sokhranovka GIS (entry point to Ukraine of the Soyuz gas pipeline) will be rejected by the Ukrainian side from May 11, 2022 due to the force majeure declared by the UGTSO, which Gazprom considers unfounded.Until August 6, 2024, the volume of Russian gas transit through the Ukrainian GTS remained close to 42 million m3/day, decreased on August 7-12 amid uncertainty around the Sudzha GIS, but then recovered. On September 20, pumping increased to 42.4 million m3, but on September 23 it was at a reduced level after the weekend.

