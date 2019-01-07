Ukrainian TV channel highlights Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Ukraine Azer Khudiyev has highlighted the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as he was interviewed by Channel 5, one of Ukraine’s influential TV channels.

“Armenia, which demonstrates a non-constructive position in the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, continues its policy of occupation. Unfortunately, the OSCE Minsk Group’s efforts towards the conflict settlement have proved futile,” he noted, according to AzerTag,

In his interview, Ambassador Khudiyev mentioned the importance of the "Baku Process", economic development of Azerbaijan, as well as the country’s achievements in tourism and defense industries.

The diplomat expressed Azerbaijan’s openness for cooperation with all the countries. “President Ilham Aliyev is an influential politician well-known in the world. As a worthy successor of national leader Heydar Aliyev, an architect of modern Azerbaijani state, President Ilham Aliyev successfully continues his pragmatic policy,” the ambassador said.

On the Azerbaijani-Ukrainian cooperation, Ambassador Khudiyev said that the two countries enjoy the high level of intensive political dialogue and active diplomatic cooperation.

News.Az

