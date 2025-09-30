Yandex metrika counter

Ultra-Orthodox Jews prepare for Jewish Day of Atonement (PHOTO)

Photo: Xinhua | Ultra-Orthodox Jews select Etrogs, or citrons, used in rituals performed during the upcoming Jewish festival of Sukkot in the neighborhood of Mea Shearim in Jerusalem, on Sept. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)

Ultra-Orthodox Jews prepare for Jewish Day of Atonement, News.az reports.

Ultra-Orthodox Jews perform the Kaparot ritual, where white chickens are slaughtered as a symbolic gesture of atonement ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, in the neighborhood of Mea Shearim in Jerusalem, on Sept. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)

Ultra-Orthodox Jews select chickens before the Kaparot ritual, where white chickens are slaughtered as a symbolic gesture of atonement ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, in the neighborhood of Mea Shearim in Jerusalem, on Sept. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)

Ultra-Orthodox Jews perform the Kaparot ritual, where white chickens are slaughtered as a symbolic gesture of atonement ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, in the neighborhood of Mea Shearim in Jerusalem, on Sept. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)


