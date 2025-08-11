Netanyahu discusses Gaza with Trump, thanks him for supporting Israel

Netanyahu discusses Gaza with Trump, thanks him for supporting Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation, the main topic of which was the Jewish state's plans for further action regarding the Gaza Strip, News.Az informs via office of the head of the Israeli government.

According to her statement, Netanyahu and Trump "discussed Israel's plans to seize the remaining Hamas strongholds in the Gaza Strip in order to end the war, free the hostages and defeat Hamas."

"The Prime Minister thanked President Trump for his continued support for Israel since the start of the war," the office added.

Earlier, Netanyahu said at a press conference that Israel's goal is not to occupy the Gaza Strip, but to liberate the Palestinian enclave from Hamas.

"The war could end tomorrow if Hamas lays down its arms and releases all remaining hostages," he added, noting that the radicals refuse to do so.

News.Az