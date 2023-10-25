UN accepts Azerbaijan’s request to convene special session of General Assembly

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, former Prime Minister and Permanent Representative of Trinidad and Tobago to the UN Dennis Francis sent a letter to the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the organization.

In his letter, Dennis Francis stated that he accepted the request of Azerbaijan, as Chair of the Coordination Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement, to convene an emergency special session of the UN General Assembly, News.Az reports.

A special session of the General Assembly will be held on October 26 at UN headquarters in New York with the participation of 120 UN member countries, 18 observer countries and 10 observer organizations.

News.Az