UN calls on Iran to abolish death penalty, repeal hijab laws

A report submitted to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and the Secretary General has called for Iran to halt surging executions and roll back mandatory veiling, News.az reports citing Iran International.

The report calls for Iran to “immediately halt the execution of all individuals, including those sentenced to death in the context of protests and for drug-related offenses, and to refrain from further application of the death penalty”.

This year alone, more than 350 Iranians have been hanged, according to Norway-based Iran Human Rights. The rights group noted it is a 36% increase on the same period last year, likely exacerbated by the ongoing uprising since the death in morality police custody of Mahsa Amini and the subsequent unrest sweeping the country.

