UN chief decries reported Israeli plans for Gaza ground operation

+ ↺ − 16 px

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed concern on Saturday following reports that Israel plans to expand its ground operations in Gaza.

"I'm alarmed by reported plans by Israel to expand ground operations in Gaza," Guterres said on X, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"I emphasize the UN will not participate in any operation that doesn't adhere to international law & humanitarian principles – humanity, impartiality, independence & neutrality."

Some 71% of the Gaza Strip is under displacement orders or in Israeli-militarized zones, according to the UN.

He reiterated the rejection of any plan that displaces Gazans from their land. "I reject the repeated displacement of the population – along with any question of forced displacement outside of Gaza," he said.

Guterres also appealed for supporting the work of UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), which Israel has targeted since October 2023.

Since March 2, Israel has barred all supplies, including food, water and medicine from entering Gaza.

Israel also abandoned the ceasefire and resumed bombarding Gaza on March 18. The death toll since October 2023, when the war began, has crossed 53,270 people.

News.Az