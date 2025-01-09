UN circulates President Aliyev's address on Western Azerbaijanis’ right to return as official document

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UN Secretariat has circulated the address by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, delivered at the 2nd International Conference “The Right to Return: Advancing Justice for Azerbaijanis Expelled from Armenia” held in Baku on December 5-6, 2024.

The address, along with the final document of the conference, has been distributed as official documents of the UN Security Council and the General Assembly, the Western Azerbaijan Community said in a statement on Thursday.“The distribution of Ilham Aliyev's address as an official UN document holds immense significance in terms of bringing the issue of Western Azerbaijan to the forefront of the international agenda and securing recognition for our community on the global stage," the statement said.The statement further emphasized that the Western Azerbaijan Community will persist in raising the issue of the peaceful, safe, and dignified return of Western Azerbaijanis in international forums.The Community called on the Armenian government to abandon its policy of racial discrimination, honor its obligations under international law, create conditions for the return of Western Azerbaijanis, and initiate dialogue with the community to facilitate this process.

News.Az