UN commends Azerbaijani government’s COVID-19 response

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Nations Country Team (UNCT) in Azerbaijan commends the efforts of the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan to contain the spread of COVID-19 and supports its call and actions introduced through the special quarantine regime, the organization said in a statement on Saturday.

It also recognizes the contribution the Government of Azerbaijan has made to the global response, through the provision of USD 5 million to the World Health Organization (WHO), said the statement.

“The priority of course now is addressing the pandemic inside Azerbaijan. Staying at home, maintaining social distance, practicing good hygiene including regular handwashing and reporting any flu-like symptoms – including fever and prolonged dry cough – to the 103/113 hotline are essential steps we must all take to protect ourselves, our families and the country.

“The United Nations is working closely with the Government and other partners to address the immediate challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic; with technical advice in health care, public information, maintaining education, and supporting social welfare for the most vulnerable, as well as helping procure vital medical and other supplies. In addition, the United Nations is engaging with the Government to assess the longer-term socio-economic impact of the pandemic and welcomes the Government’s allocation of AZN 2,5 billion to mitigate the socio-economic impact of COVID-19 on the population,” read the statement.

The UN also expressed its readiness to support Azerbaijan in scaling up capacity for early identification and isolation of cases, contact tracing, and preparing the health system for increased demand.

“Everyone working in the United Nations system in Azerbaijan – most of whom are themselves citizens of Azerbaijan – recognises that great sacrifices are being demanded of us all. We will do all we can to support the people of Azerbaijan to come through these challenging times. We are stronger together, and together we will overcome this crisis," said the statement.

News.Az

News.Az