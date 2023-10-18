UN Committee demands Armenia address shortcomings raised by Western Azerbaijan Community

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UN Committee on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights has demanded Armenia to address the shortcomings raised by the Western Azerbaijan Community.

“As previously reported, the Western Azerbaijan Community submitted a comprehensive Parallel Report to the UN Committee on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights concerning the Fourth Periodic Report of the Republic of Armenia on the implementation of the International Covenant on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights. Additionally, Kamal Jafarov, the representative of the Community, attended the Committee's meeting on this subject,” the Community said in a statement, News.Az reports.

In the aforementioned parallel report, the Community informed the Committee about Armenia's violations of the Covenant and other international human rights conventions by expelling Azerbaijanis who used to live there. The Community called on the Committee to take urgent measures to address these human rights violations.

Recently, the Committee published its concluding observations on Armenia's fourth periodic report. Many of the shortcomings raised by the Community, particularly those related to Armenia's discrimination, violations of the rights of national minorities, violations of cultural rights, and failure to fulfill its obligations in protecting Azerbaijani cultural heritage, as well as its indifferent approach to refugee rights, were reflected in the Committee's final document.

The Committee urged Armenia to take measures to protect the cultural and religious sites belonging to national minorities, especially those currently at risk of disappearing, by implementing proper referencing and nomenclature, and by allocating the necessary financial resources and other relevant measures.

The Committee also stated that Armenia's legislation and practices violated the rights of national minorities and refugees and demanded that Armenia take necessary measures to rectify the situation in this area.

“The inclusion of the issues raised by the Western Azerbaijan Community in the UN Committee's document is an important step towards restoring the rights of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia, as protected by international conventions. The Western Azerbaijan Community will continue its efforts in this direction,” the Community added.

News.Az