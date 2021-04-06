UN General Assembly head in Turkey to hold talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Turkish diplomat heading the UN General Assembly has arrived in Ankara, his home country’s capital, as part of an official visit, Anadolu Agency reports.

Volkan Bozkir is expected to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as well as address the Turkish parliament.

This Saturday, Bozkir is set to visit Turkey’s southern province of Hatay, on the Syrian frontier, where he will see UN cross-border aid operations and inspect temporary shelter facilities.

News.Az