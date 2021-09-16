UN Human Rights Council discusses problem of Okhchuchay River’s pollution by Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The problem of pollution of the cross-border Okhchuchay river running through the territory of Azerbaijan’s Zangilan district by the mining companies in Armenia has been brought up for discussion at the 48th session of the UN Human Rights Council, the State Committee of Azerbaijan for Diaspora Affairs told News.Az.

According to the committee, the discussion was initiated by the Global Institute for Water, Environment and Health (GIWEH), located in Geneva. Noah Curry, an employee of the Institute, delivered speech on this issue.

“With this step, GIWEH wants to draw the attention of the Human Rights Council and the international community to the environmental threat and critical situation on the Okhchuchay River, running through the territory of the Zangilan district of Azerbaijan and flowing into the Araz river,” Curry said. “Pollution of Okhchuchay is becoming a very big problem in the region and the international community should develop a mechanism to suppress and control its pollution in this area.”

The speaker also reminded the session participants that as Principle 2 of the Declaration on Environment and Development (adopted at a conference held in Rio de Janeiro on June 14, 1992) reads, in accordance with the UN Charter and the principles of international law, States have the responsibility to ensure that activities within their jurisdiction or control do not cause damage to the environment of other States or of areas beyond the limits of national jurisdiction.

GIWEH called on the international community to help prepare stable and fair solutions in this context.

News.Az