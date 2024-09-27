UN lauds Turkmenistan’s role in Central Asia's counter-terrorism efforts

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UN appreciates Turkmenistan's role in implementing the counter-terrorism strategy in Central Asia, according to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

This issue was announced following a meeting between the foreign ministers of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and UN Under-Secretary-General, Head of the UN Counter-Terrorism Office Vladimir Voronkov on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.The parties discussed the further development of cooperation in the fight against terrorism, emphasizing the importance of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy located in Ashgabat, where representatives of the Counter-Terrorism Office are actively working.The discussion also touched upon the implementation of planned activities that will help strengthen security and stabilize the situation in the region.In this regard, the upcoming regional meetings on critical infrastructure and energy interconnectivity, scheduled for October and November in Ashgabat, were also discussed.

News.Az