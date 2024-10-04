UN migration agency: 400,000 displaced in Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported on Friday that approximately 400,000 people have been internally displaced in Lebanon in the past two weeks due to Israeli attacks, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“People continue to flee the hostilities in Lebanon, many seeking safety in overcrowded shelters,” the UN agency said on X.It added that over 165,000 individuals are seeking refuge in 906 collective shelters across the country.Highlighting the growing humanitarian crisis, the IOM called for international support, saying: "With the needs growing, we call on the international community's support to ensure the safety and dignity of displaced families."The war in Gaza spread to Lebanon when Israel launched deadly strikes across the country late last month, killing more than 1,100 people and assassinating Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.Fears are growing that continued escalation could lead to an all-out war in the region.

News.Az