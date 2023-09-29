UN mission will arrive in Garabagh in the coming days

UN mission will arrive in Garabagh in the coming days

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UN mission will arrive in Garabagh over the weekend, the organization's Deputy Secretary-General Stefan Dujarric said in a press conference, News.az reports.

The UN mission going to Garabagh will assess the humanitarian needs of the population. Representatives from various UN agencies will be part of the mission. The mission will stay in the region for at least 10 days.

Note that the last UN mission to Garabagh took place approximately 30 years ago.





News.Az