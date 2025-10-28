U.N.: New climate plans could start cutting global emissions, but faster action needed

+ ↺ − 16 px

New climate pledges from governments around the world are expected to cause global greenhouse gas emissions to start falling within the next decade, the United Nations said Tuesday — a historic first.

The UN Climate Change Secretariat (UNFCCC) analysis indicates that if current plans are implemented, planet-warming emissions could drop 10% by 2035 compared to 2019 levels. However, this is far below the 60% reduction needed to limit global warming to 1.5°C, the threshold for avoiding the most extreme climate impacts, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“Humanity is now clearly bending the emissions curve downwards for the first time, although still not nearly fast enough,” said UNFCCC head Simon Stiell.

China, responsible for ~29% of global emissions, pledged to cut emissions 7–10% from their peak by 2035, though the peak year remains unclear.

U.S. emissions trajectory remains uncertain under President Trump, who is expected to roll back climate policies.

Only 64 countries, representing about 30% of global emissions, met the UN deadline for formal climate plans, though informal pledges were included in the analysis.

The UN’s warning comes ahead of COP30 in Brazil, urging nations to step up efforts to accelerate the pace of emissions reductions. Analysts note that while some countries, like China, have historically overachieved renewable energy targets, global commitments still fall short of what is needed to avoid severe climate disasters.

News.Az